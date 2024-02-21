Vipshop (VIPS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Vipshop to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter.

Vipshop Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average of $15.86. Vipshop has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $19.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VIPS. StockNews.com raised shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vipshop

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

