VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.21

VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSE:VHC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.21 and traded as high as $9.44. VirnetX shares last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 35,300 shares changing hands.

VirnetX Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VirnetX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BIP Wealth LLC increased its stake in VirnetX by 10.2% in the third quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 110,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in VirnetX in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VirnetX during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of VirnetX during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of VirnetX during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 17.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VirnetX

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet using zero trust network access.

