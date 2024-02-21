Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Blue Investment Partners LLC

Blue Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,935 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.4% of Blue Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Blue Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HWG Holdings LP increased its stake in shares of Visa by 18.4% in the second quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.1% in the third quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.9% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.55.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,461 shares of company stock valued at $21,417,817. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Trading Down 0.1 %

V traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $275.01. 2,391,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,432,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $208.76 and a one year high of $281.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.38.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

