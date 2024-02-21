Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Lavaca Capital LLC

Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,764 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its position in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $1,496,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Visa Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $275.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,730,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,415,556. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $267.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $208.76 and a one year high of $281.12.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.55.
Read Our Latest Research Report on V
Insider Transactions at Visa
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,358,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,461 shares of company stock worth $21,417,817. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- 3 Reasons the Capital One-Discover merger is a big deal
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Palo Alto Networks aims at cyber security leadership
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Housing data weakens, but Toll Brothers stock is still a buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.