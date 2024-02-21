Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Mystic Asset Management Inc.

Mystic Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,596 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.4% of Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.55.

Shares of V traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $275.09. 2,049,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,423,724. The firm has a market cap of $505.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.38. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.76 and a 12-month high of $281.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,461 shares of company stock valued at $21,417,817. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

