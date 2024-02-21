Visionary Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.42. The company had a trading volume of 409,636 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

