Visionary Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Visionary Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 10,262.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

Shares of MDYG stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.14. 12,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,509. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.13. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $64.17 and a 1 year high of $80.74.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

