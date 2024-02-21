Visionary Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Visionary Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned 0.05% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 46.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 116.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

JNK traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.33. 1,227,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,740,964. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $87.79 and a 1 year high of $95.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.20.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

