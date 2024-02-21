Visionary Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

Visionary Wealth Advisors reduced its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,132 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.63% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 856,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,512,000 after purchasing an additional 77,923 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 738,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 106,312 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 611,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,640,000 after purchasing an additional 84,742 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 525,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after purchasing an additional 11,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 65.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 514,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,127,000 after purchasing an additional 203,870 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS SHYD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.17. The company had a trading volume of 52,621 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.89.

About VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

