Visionary Wealth Advisors Grows Stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $4,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Shares of DFIV stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $34.38. 100,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,515. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $30.19 and a 52 week high of $34.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.12.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

