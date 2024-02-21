Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $1.59 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,464,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,937,553. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $110.55. The company has a market capitalization of $73.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.95 and its 200 day moving average is $99.38.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

