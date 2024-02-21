Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $2.20 Million Stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned about 0.87% of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 12.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 568,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,333,000 after buying an additional 63,176 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 1,081.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 490,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,399,000 after buying an additional 449,129 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 76.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 307,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,660,000 after buying an additional 132,922 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 6.5% during the third quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 295,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,067,000 after buying an additional 17,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 220,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,914,000 after buying an additional 16,057 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs alerts:

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Price Performance

BATS:BUFF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.91. 40,117 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.14 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.30 and a 200 day moving average of $38.89.

About Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.