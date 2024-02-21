Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $3.43 Million Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GEM Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 126,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 105,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 25,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DFUV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.04. The stock had a trading volume of 71,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,507. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $38.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.