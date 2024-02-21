Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $4.02 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $4,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $310,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $999,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter.

VCR traded up $1.91 on Wednesday, reaching $305.99. The stock had a trading volume of 11,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,583. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $301.10 and a 200-day moving average of $285.06. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $310.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

