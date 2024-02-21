Visionary Wealth Advisors Reduces Stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AOR. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 37,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period.

Shares of AOR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,926. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $47.56 and a 1-year high of $54.03.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

