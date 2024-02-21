Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 1,177 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PMAY. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,528,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,974 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 76.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 713,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,270,000 after acquiring an additional 308,935 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 335.1% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 313,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,371,000 after acquiring an additional 241,787 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,100,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,666,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.07. The stock had a trading volume of 93,006 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.56.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

