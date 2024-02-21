Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 3,131 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,131 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 270.3% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,133,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,511,000 after buying an additional 827,253 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 248.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,787,000 after purchasing an additional 371,020 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $16,430,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at $7,292,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter worth about $5,903,000.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $187.70. The stock had a trading volume of 13,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,312. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.74 and its 200 day moving average is $178.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $162.48 and a twelve month high of $192.25.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.