Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 4,245 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Visionary Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,245 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 467.5% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter worth $113,000.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.48. The company had a trading volume of 105,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,459. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $69.70 and a one year high of $82.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.4313 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

