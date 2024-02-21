Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 5,229 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Visionary Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,229 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned about 0.45% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMHI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 170.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 562,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,355,000 after buying an additional 354,121 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 271.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 227,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 166,090 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 219.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 120,808 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1,625.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 126,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 118,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter worth $4,951,000.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FMHI traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $47.76. 11,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,005. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $43.88 and a 12 month high of $48.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.40.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
