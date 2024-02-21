Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target Increased to $106.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Visteon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Visteon in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.45.

Get Visteon alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on VC

Visteon Stock Down 0.9 %

VC traded down $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.47. The company had a trading volume of 159,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Visteon has a 12 month low of $108.65 and a 12 month high of $171.66. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.55.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $13.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $10.92. The firm had revenue of $990.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Visteon had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visteon

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.