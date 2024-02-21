VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VZIO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of VIZIO in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on VIZIO from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barrington Research downgraded VIZIO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley downgraded VIZIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VIZIO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.61.

Get VIZIO alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VIZIO

VIZIO Price Performance

Insider Transactions at VIZIO

VIZIO stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,377,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,663. VIZIO has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $11.28. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.10, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.57.

In other VIZIO news, Director David Eugene Russell sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $2,973,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,536,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,137,131.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of VIZIO

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of VIZIO by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 593,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 200,261 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the third quarter worth about $1,014,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 3rd quarter worth about $589,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of VIZIO by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

About VIZIO

(Get Free Report)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.