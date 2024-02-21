Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on March 27th

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd.

Voya Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Voya Financial has a payout ratio of 16.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Voya Financial to earn $9.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

Shares of VOYA opened at $70.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.10. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $62.79 and a 12 month high of $77.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 73.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,861 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 41.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 18.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.89.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

