Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on March 27th

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd.
Voya Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Voya Financial has a payout ratio of 16.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Voya Financial to earn $9.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.
Voya Financial Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of VOYA opened at $70.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.10. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $62.79 and a 12 month high of $77.78.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.89.
Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.
