Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Sold by Harspring Capital Management LLC

Harspring Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,472 shares during the period. Walker & Dunlop accounts for about 1.3% of Harspring Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Harspring Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Walker & Dunlop worth $4,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WD. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 210.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 360.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 133.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walker & Dunlop Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:WD traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.72. The stock had a trading volume of 58,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,175. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.06 and a 1-year high of $113.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.50. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.56.

Walker & Dunlop Increases Dividend

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $274.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on WD. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Friday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.50.

Insider Transactions at Walker & Dunlop

In other news, CEO William M. Walker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $5,281,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,664,596.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $1,852,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 197,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,244,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Walker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $5,281,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,637 shares in the company, valued at $35,664,596.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,945,700. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

