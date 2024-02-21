Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2075 per share by the retailer on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

Walmart has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 51 years. Walmart has a payout ratio of 29.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Walmart to earn $6.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

Walmart Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of WMT stock opened at $175.92 on Wednesday. Walmart has a 12-month low of $136.09 and a 12-month high of $181.35. The company has a market capitalization of $473.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walmart shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, February 26th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 30th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, February 26th.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.16, for a total value of $167,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,871 shares in the company, valued at $29,565,756.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,048,963,492. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.16, for a total transaction of $167,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,565,756.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,735,615 shares of company stock worth $743,574,483 over the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth $141,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Europe lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.59.

Get Our Latest Report on WMT

About Walmart

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

