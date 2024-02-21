Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $195.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 11.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on WMT. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.50.

Walmart Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:WMT traded down $1.57 on Wednesday, hitting $174.29. 4,525,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,497,972. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.89. Walmart has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $181.35. The company has a market cap of $469.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walmart shares are scheduled to split on Monday, February 26th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 30th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, February 26th.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.85 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total value of $379,487,095.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 227,622,943 shares in the company, valued at $35,900,690,569.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total transaction of $379,487,095.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,622,943 shares in the company, valued at $35,900,690,569.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 489,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.54, for a total transaction of $76,110,543.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 232,341,561 shares in the company, valued at $36,138,406,397.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,735,615 shares of company stock valued at $743,574,483 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $323,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $7,184,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sunpointe LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $665,000. Finally, Burford Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

