Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.04% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Warby Parker

Warby Parker Stock Down 3.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Warby Parker stock opened at $14.07 on Wednesday. Warby Parker has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $16.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 1.63.

In other Warby Parker news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 56,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $591,761.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Warby Parker news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 56,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $591,761.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 10,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $132,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,261.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,223 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,700. Corporate insiders own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Warby Parker

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Warby Parker by 42.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,808,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,675,000 after buying an additional 4,405,581 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Warby Parker by 0.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,277,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,098,000 after purchasing an additional 43,601 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Warby Parker by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,457,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,258,000 after purchasing an additional 607,352 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Warby Parker by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,430,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,669,000 after purchasing an additional 378,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Warby Parker by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,782,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,596,000 after acquiring an additional 499,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

About Warby Parker

(Get Free Report)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.