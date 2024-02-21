Wedbush Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for The GEO Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for The GEO Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The GEO Group had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $608.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GEO opened at $11.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.39. The GEO Group has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $12.48.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,928,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,703 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The GEO Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,853,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,668,000 after acquiring an additional 272,627 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in The GEO Group by 1,116.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,846,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448,385 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in The GEO Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,822,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,135,000 after acquiring an additional 19,042 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in The GEO Group by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,340,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

