Wedbush Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Uber Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now anticipates that the ride-sharing company will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.66. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Uber Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Nomura lowered Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, December 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.10.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $76.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.26. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $81.86. The firm has a market cap of $159.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.8% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 329,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $15,146,000 after purchasing an additional 21,042 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,425.2% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 49,842 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 46,574 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,102 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,590,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

