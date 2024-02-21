Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Paylocity (PCTY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY) in the last few weeks:

2/9/2024 – Paylocity had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $197.00 to $186.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2024 – Paylocity had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $207.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2024 – Paylocity had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $170.00 to $155.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/9/2024 – Paylocity had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $250.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2024 – Paylocity had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2024 – Paylocity is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

1/31/2024 – Paylocity had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $180.00 to $182.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/22/2024 – Paylocity had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2024 – Paylocity had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $240.00.

Paylocity Stock Performance

PCTY stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.10. The stock had a trading volume of 66,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,116. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.85. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $139.40 and a 1-year high of $230.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Transactions at Paylocity

In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total transaction of $228,858.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,827.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total value of $228,858.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,827.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 24,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $4,299,716.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,587,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,383,899.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,023 shares of company stock worth $4,547,235. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,555,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,410,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,275 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,211,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,637,000 after purchasing an additional 658,057 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at $82,172,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,181,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at $86,063,000. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

