Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Gap Up to $9.31

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.31, but opened at $9.59. Weibo shares last traded at $9.37, with a volume of 186,850 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.53.
Read Our Latest Analysis on WB
Weibo Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,825,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,740,000 after purchasing an additional 864,120 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Weibo by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,290,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,932,000 after acquiring an additional 179,482 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,114 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Weibo by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,716,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,555,000 after purchasing an additional 340,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Weibo by 14.4% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,188,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,990,000 after purchasing an additional 401,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.81% of the company’s stock.
About Weibo
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
Read More
