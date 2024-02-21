Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $68.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 60.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

Caesars Entertainment stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.48. 4,664,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,300,064. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $60.27.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Caesars Entertainment

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22,920.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth $64,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.