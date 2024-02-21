Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Hits New 1-Year High at $52.55

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.55 and last traded at $52.48, with a volume of 9636821 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.24 and a 200-day moving average of $44.48.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 356,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.