Wells Fargo & Company Trims Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Target Price to $7.00

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

Shares of NYSE RWT traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,873,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,808. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.17. The stock has a market cap of $703.72 million, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. Redwood Trust has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $8.30.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,015,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 383.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 101,774 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 621,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,956,000 after buying an additional 95,004 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,070,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

