Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,081,167 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 1,668,952 shares.The stock last traded at $41.20 and had previously closed at $44.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on WPM. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. CIBC raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.73.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on WPM

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Wheaton Precious Metals

The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.96.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.