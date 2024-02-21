Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,081,167 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 1,668,952 shares.The stock last traded at $41.20 and had previously closed at $44.22.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WPM shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Securities cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.73.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.39 and a 200 day moving average of $44.96. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPM. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 200.0% during the third quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

