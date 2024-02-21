WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The company had revenue of $612.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. WillScot Mobile Mini updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $50.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.36. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $53.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WSC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WillScot Mobile Mini

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 341.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

