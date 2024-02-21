Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of WING stock opened at $324.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 141.07, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.65. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $150.08 and a 52-week high of $325.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WING has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Wingstop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Wingstop from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Wingstop from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Wingstop from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 39.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Wingstop by 32.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth $112,000.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

