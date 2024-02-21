Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Gap Down to $324.47

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $324.47, but opened at $307.98. Wingstop shares last traded at $310.48, with a volume of 259,921 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Wingstop from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Wingstop from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wingstop from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Wingstop from $191.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.25.

The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $272.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.89.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.47 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $506,000.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

