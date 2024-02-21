WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 8,055 Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,055 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of EchoStar by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,444,060 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,060,000 after purchasing an additional 531,537 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,660,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in EchoStar by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,142,117 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,051,000 after acquiring an additional 317,417 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in EchoStar by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 551,748 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,091,000 after acquiring an additional 235,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in EchoStar by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 723,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,228,000 after acquiring an additional 231,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SATS shares. TheStreet lowered EchoStar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on EchoStar from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on EchoStar in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EchoStar in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EchoStar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

EchoStar Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ SATS opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. EchoStar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director C Mike Schroeder sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $37,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

