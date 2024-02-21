WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys New Holdings in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRMD. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IRadimed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in IRadimed by 51.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in IRadimed during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in IRadimed in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IRadimed by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

IRadimed Stock Down 1.3 %

IRadimed stock opened at $44.90 on Wednesday. IRadimed Co. has a 52-week low of $36.12 and a 52-week high of $51.04. The company has a market cap of $566.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.25 and its 200 day moving average is $44.17.

IRadimed Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. IRadimed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In other news, Director James B. Hawkins sold 972 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $42,184.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,707,703.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $206,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,751,058. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James B. Hawkins sold 972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $42,184.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,707,703.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,249 shares of company stock valued at $889,453 over the last ninety days. 42.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IRadimed Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

