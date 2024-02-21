WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMSF. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,211,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

AMERISAFE Stock Performance

Shares of AMSF stock opened at $49.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.03. The stock has a market cap of $956.31 million, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.32. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.34 and a 1 year high of $57.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AMSF. TheStreet cut AMERISAFE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE Profile

(Free Report)

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.