WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $372,000 Holdings in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in eXp World were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXPI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in eXp World in the 3rd quarter valued at $648,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the third quarter valued at about $695,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $609,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 21.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of eXp World in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Insider Transactions at eXp World

In other eXp World news, Director Jason Gesing sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $995,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,237,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,126,064.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 34.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eXp World Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 368.79 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.26. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.39.

eXp World Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a technology platform that provides 24/7 access to collaboration tools, training, and social communities for real estate agents and employees.

