WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $379,000 Stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BHE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 4.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 16.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 7,132 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Performance

NYSE:BHE opened at $29.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.29. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.58 and a fifty-two week high of $31.09.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 36.67%.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

