WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,589,000 after purchasing an additional 40,304 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 213.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth $699,000. 21.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $103.34 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.83 and a 12-month high of $106.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.18. The firm has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 74,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total transaction of $7,146,451.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,585,012.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total transaction of $1,035,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,813,908.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 74,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total transaction of $7,146,451.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,585,012.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 515,027 shares of company stock valued at $47,845,414 in the last 90 days. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.38.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

