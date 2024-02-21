WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Boot Barn by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Boot Barn by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $89.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.80. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.33 and a 1 year high of $104.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 2.17.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $85,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,116.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Boot Barn news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $529,306.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,306.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $85,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,542 shares in the company, valued at $131,116.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.56.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

