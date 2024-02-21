WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 1,691 Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,248 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BZH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,813,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,589,000 after purchasing an additional 153,805 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,759,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,782,000 after purchasing an additional 108,173 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 0.8% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,660,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,983,000 after purchasing an additional 13,383 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter worth about $21,323,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 15.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,081,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,166,000 after purchasing an additional 141,924 shares during the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Performance

Shares of BZH stock opened at $29.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $916.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 13.95. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $35.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The construction company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $386.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.71 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BZH. StockNews.com cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Beazer Homes USA Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

