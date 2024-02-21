WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $369,000 Position in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Gladstone Investment by 8.7% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 103.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Gladstone Investment by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 4.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Stock Down 1.7 %

GAIN stock opened at $14.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $508.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.68. Gladstone Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.96.

Gladstone Investment Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.24%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GAIN shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th.

Gladstone Investment Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

