WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $374,000 Position in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) during the third quarter. The firm acquired 25,798 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 8.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,683,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,410,000 after acquiring an additional 133,376 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 12.6% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Performance

NASDAQ CGBD opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.60. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.07 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Carlyle Secured Lending Profile

(Free Report)

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD).

