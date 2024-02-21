Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIXGet Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $125.32, but opened at $134.50. Wix.com shares last traded at $135.23, with a volume of 486,636 shares changing hands.

The information services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.24. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $403.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

WIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a report on Friday, December 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WIX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Wix.com during the second quarter worth about $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Wix.com during the second quarter worth about $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -806.35 and a beta of 1.32.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

